9 drugs in shortage

Here are nine new shortages and discontinuations, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Editor's note: The drugs listed are in alphabetical order.
- Bendamustine hydrochloride injection: Apotex on Jan. 27 reported the discontinuation of both the 25 mg and 100 mg presentations of bendamustine hydrochloride injection, which is used in oncology treatments. The decision is based on commercial reasons, according to the FDA.
- Febuxostat tablet: Takeda Pharmaceuticals has discontinued the 40 mg and 80 mg presentations of Febuxostat, a medication used to treat gout.
- Minocycline hydrochloride tablet: Strides Pharma Inc. has discontinued the 50 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg presentations of Minocycline hydrochloride tablet, which is used for bacterial infections. The discontinuations are based on business considerations, the FDA said.
- Peginterferon alfa-2a injection: Summit SD has reported a shortage of Pegasys injection, which is used to treat chronic hepatitis B and C. The shortage is due to a lack of an active ingredient, with resupply expected to be limited through the fourth quarter of 2025 and full replenishment anticipated before May 31, 2026.
- Sertraline hydrochloride tablet: Strides Pharma Inc. has discontinued 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg presentations of Sertraline hydrochloride tablets, a medication used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. The discontinuations are based on a commercial decision.
- 3% and 5% sodium chloride large volume injection: Both Baxter and B. Braun have reported shortages of 3% and 5% sodium chloride 500 mL bags. These products are on allocation and the manufacturers have not provided a reason for the shortage. Fresenius Kabi's 3% sodium chloride 500 mL bags remain available. There is no clear resupply date for Baxter and B. Braun, but availability from these manufacturers is expected to be limited through the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Terbutaline sulfate injection: Fresenius Kabi and Hikima Pharmaceuticals reported shortages of Terbutaline sulfate injection of the 1 mg/mL in 1 mL vials. Fresenius Kabi's product is expected to be available again by early March, while Hikima's product is expected to be available by late February. The manufacturers did not provide a reason for the shortages.
- Teriflunomide tablet: Apotex has discontinued the 14 mg presentation of Teriflunomide tablets, used to treat multiple sclerosis. The discontinuation is based on commercial reasons, according to the FDA.
- Verapamil hydrochloride capsule: Teva Pharmaceuticals has discontinued the 120 mg, 180 mg, 240 mg and 360 mg extended release formulations of Verapamil hydrochloride capsules, a medication used to treat hypertension and angina. The decision to discontinue the presentations is based on commercial considerations.