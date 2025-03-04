8 drugs now in shortage

Here are eight new drug shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.
- Aprepitant oral suspension: Merck reported a shortage of Emend, its aprepitant oral suspension. Merck did not provide a reason for the shortage. The estimated resupply date for the 125 mg kit is March 2025.
- Bacitracin ophthalmic ointment: Padagis US announced a shortage of the 3.5-gram presentation of Bacitracin ophthalmic ointment. The shortage is due to the discontinuation of its manufacture and the estimated duration of the shortage is unknown.
- Insulin Glargine injection: Biocon and Sanofi-Aventis reported shortages of their Insulin Glargine products due to increased demand. Alternative insulin options such as Basaglar and Rezvoglar remain available. Resupply dates for Biocon's products are expected in early March 2025.
- Methylphenidate film: Noven, Mylan and Padagis reported shortages of methylphenidate transdermal patches due to a shortage of an active ingredient. The patches are available in various strengths and there is currently insufficient supply for usual ordering.
- Morphine oral solution: Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced a shortage of several presentations of morphine oral solution, including 10 mg/mL and 20 mg/mL formulations in different bottle sizes. The company did not provide a reason for the shortage but indicated some resupply dates for some affected products are expected by early March 2025.
- Pimecrolimus 1% topical cream: Bausch Health, Glenmark and Teva reported shortages of pimecrolimus 1% topical cream in various sizes. While some presentations are available, resupply dates for the affected products are uncertain with some products expected to be back in stock by mid-March 2025.
- Propranolol hydrochloride oral solution: Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced a shortage of propranolol hydrochloride oral solution in two strengths (20 mg/5 mL and 40 mg/5mL, 500 mL bottles). The company did not provide a reason for the shortage, but resupply is expected by early March 2025 for some strengths and late April 2025 for others.
- Rifapentine tablets: Sanofi-Aventis reported a shortage of rifapentine tablets (150 mg). The company did not provide a reason for the shortage but indicated that the product is on allocation due to insufficient supply for usual ordering. Resupply dates are currently unavailable.