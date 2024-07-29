8 drugs now in shortage

In the second quarter of 2024, there were 300 medications in shortage across the U.S.

Here are eight new shortages to know about, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists:

Basiliximab injection: There is not enough supply for usual ordering because of manufacturing delays. Novartis has two allocated presentations of the drug, which prevents kidney transplant rejection.

Bisoprolol fumarate; hydrochlorothiazide tablet: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA discontinued three presentations of the hypertension drug July 26.

Cyanocobalamin spray: On July 12, Endo Pharmaceuticals discontinued one presentation of the vitamin B12 supplement.

Disulfiram tablet: There are four available presentations of the alcohol use disorder medication, and one presentation from Alvogen is unavailable. A resupply date was not provided.

Esmolol injection: Six presentations of the medication, which is approved to treat abnormal heart beats, are in shortage among five manufacturers. Most companies did not share a release date, but Viatris expects more supply in August. Eleven presentations are available.

Estradiol cypionate injection: Pfizer, the sole supplier of the estrogen product, said its vials are on back order because of manufacturing delays. Supply is predicted to rebound in October.

Indocyanine green: The cyanine dye is used for medical diagnostics. There is insufficient supply for usual ordering as Hub Pharmaceuticals reports a manufacturing delay. The product is on allocation, and no release date was shared.

Orphenadrine citrate injection: There are no available presentations of the muscle relaxer. Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Sagent Pharmaceuticals expect the shortage to end between late July and early August.