7 recent FDA drug approvals

Seven drugs approved by the FDA since July 2:

Enspryng, made by Genentech, was approved to treat neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder — a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that mainly affects the optic nerves and spinal cord — in adults that carry a specific antibody.



Viltepso, made by NS Pharma, was approved to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients with a certain gene mutation.



Evrysdi, made by Genentech, was approved to treat spinal muscular atrophy in patients older than 2 months.



Olinvyk, made by Trevena, is an opioid agonist approved to treat moderate to severe acute pain in adults.



Tecartus, made by Kite Pharma, is a cell-based gene therapy approved to treat mantle cell lymphoma.



Inqovi, made by Astex Pharmaceuticals, was approved to treat myelodysplastic syndromes — a type of blood cancer — and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.



Rukobia, made by ViiV Healthcare, was approved to treat HIV in adults who have tried multiple HIV medications and whose HIV infection cannot be successfully treated with other therapies because of resistance, intolerance or safety considerations.

