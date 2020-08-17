10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  2. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  3. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  4. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. National Jewish Health (Denver) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Rutherford Regional Health System (Rutherfordton, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  7. St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  8. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.

  9. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  10. UNC Health Care System (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

