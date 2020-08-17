10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- National Jewish Health (Denver) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Rutherford Regional Health System (Rutherfordton, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.
- UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- UNC Health Care System (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
