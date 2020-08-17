10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



National Jewish Health (Denver) seeks a pharmacy director.



Rutherford Regional Health System (Rutherfordton, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.



UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



UNC Health Care System (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

