7 recent drug recalls

Here are seven recalls drug companies issued in February, as listed by the FDA.

1. Family Dollar recalled numerous drug products on Feb. 18 due to the presence of rodents at a distribution center.

2. TCP Hot Acquisition on Feb. 16 recalled all lots of its ​​Sure and Brut aerosol deodorant and antiperspirant sprays with expiration dates on or before August 2023 due to the presence of benzene.

3. Positive-Health on Feb. 10 recalled one lot of its Rise Up Red Edition capsules due to the presence of tadalafil, an ingredient commonly used in treatments for male erectile dysfunction. The ingredient's inclusion makes the capsules an unapproved drug, the FDA said.

4. Celebrate Today on Feb. 8 recalled one lot of its Red Mammoth capsules due to the presence of tadalafil and sildenafil.

5. Your Favorite Shop on Feb. 8 recalled one lot of its Red Pill capsules due to the presence of tadalafil.

6. ABC Sales 1 on Feb. 8 recalled two lots of its Mac Daddy Red and Purple dietary supplements due to the presence of tadalafil and sildenafil.



7. Junp on Feb. 4 recalled one lot of its MegMan Performance Booster capsules due to the presence of tadalafil.