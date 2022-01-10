65 investors urge drugmakers to tie bonuses to vaccine equity

A group of 65 investment firms are urging drug companies to include global COVID-19 vaccine equity targets as part of their executive compensation policies.

The firms, which control nearly $3.5 trillion in assets worldwide, include asset managers, pension funds and insurers.

"What we're asking the companies to do is to tie their remuneration policy and strategy to a more equitable distribution of the vaccine," Rogier Krens, chief investment officer of Achmea Investment Management, told BBC News.

If drug companies fail to improve vaccine distribution, executive bonuses could be withheld, Mr. Krens said.

