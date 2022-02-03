6 pharmacies with largest supply of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral

Six pharmacies nationwide had at least three thousand courses of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral available for clinical care at the start of this week, according to HHS data.

The agency tracks pharmacy data on COVID-19 therapeutic supplies for Merck's antiviral molnupiravir, Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid and AstraZeneca's monoclonal antibody treatment Evusheld. Medication volumes represent data as of Jan. 31 or Feb. 1, the most recent data available.

Six pharmacies with the largest supply of Merck's antiviral:

1. Alto Pharmacy (New York City) — 11,321 courses of molnupiravir available as of Feb. 1

2. Publix Pharmacy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — 3,051 courses of molnupiravir available as of Feb. 1

3. Publix Pharmacy (Miami) — 3,041 courses of molnupiravir available as of Feb. 1

4. Publix Pharmacy (Sebring, Fla.) — 3,035 courses of molnupiravir available as of Feb. 1

5. Publix Pharmacy (West Palm Beach, Fla.) — 3,025 courses of molnupiravir available as of Feb. 1

6. Publix Pharmacy (Punta Gorda, Fla.) — 3,020 courses of molnupiravir available as of Feb. 1