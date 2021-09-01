5 takeaways from the CDC advisory panel's meeting on COVD-19 boosters

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — a group of physicians and experts in infectious diseases, immunology and public health — met Aug. 30 to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for the general population.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 24, but was delayed as medical professionals debated whether the shots are necessary. Booster shots have so far only been authorized for immunocompromised people.

Five takeaways from the meeting:

The panel expressed support for giving booster shots to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and others who were vaccinated earliest in the nation's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, The Wall Street Journal reported. But, they said, the priority should remain on getting as many unvaccinated people vaccinated as possible.



The priority for boosters should be preventing severe disease in people at highest risk of becoming sick with COVID-19, instead of preventing infections, some panel members said, according to the Journal.



"It would be important for us to focus our efforts on preventing severe disease because variants are going to continue to emerge over time and will evade our ability to prevent all infections," Grace Lee, MD, the panel's chairwoman and a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Stanford University in California, said, the Journal reported.



