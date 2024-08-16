5 drugs now in shortage

About two-thirds of providers recently told Premier their teams are spending more than 10 hours per week mitigating supply chain challenges and shortages.

The company, which surveyed more than 100 healthcare providers and suppliers in spring 2024, found that supply shortages cost a medium-sized health system (five hospitals/650 beds) $350,000 in lost revenue every year.

Here are five new shortages to know about, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists:

Buprenorphine hydrochloride injection: There are no available presentations of the painkiller as Par Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer report backordered products. Par expects a release date of late August, and Pfizer estimates February.

Dihydroergotamine mesylate injection: Two solutions are in short supply, and two drugmakers have discontinued their presentations of the migraine headache therapy. Provepharm expects supply to rebound in November, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it could not estimate a release date.

Fluconazole injection: For the fungal infection treatment, there are seven available and two unavailable presentations. Pfizer said it could not predict a resupply date, and Sagent Pharmaceuticals estimates a release date of August.

Glipizide tablet, extended release: Pfizer discontinued the Type 2 diabetes drug, the FDA said Aug. 5, and supply is expected to deplete in mid-September.

Memantine hydrochloride capsule, extended release: AbbVie discontinued six presentations of Namenda XR, a drug for dementia, the FDA said Aug. 7.