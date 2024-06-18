5 drugs now in shortage

Since 2020, drug shortage durations have increased by one year, with the average shortage lasting 3.3 years, according to U.S. Pharmacopoeia.

Here are five new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Calcium chloride, Dextrose, Magnesium chloride, Sodium chloride, Sodium lactate solution: Fresenius Medical Care North America is temporarily discontinuing five presentations of the chronic renal failure therapy as the company works to replace them with Biofine, a bag material the FDA approved in 2020.

Dantrolene sodium injection: The muscle relaxant has two available and two unavailable presentations. The shortage is predicted to resolve between late June and mid-July.

Furosemide injection: Three presentations of the edema treatment are in short supply and more than 30 are at normal supply levels. No resupply dates are available.

Levofloxacin injection in 5% dextrose: Four presentations are in short supply, one is discontinued and 10 are available. The medication is used to treat pneumonia, skin infections, plague, urinary tract infections and chronic bronchitis. The drugmakers said they expect supply to rebound between late summer 2024 and December 2026.

Sodium acetate injection: Hospira has two presentations of the sodium therapy in limited availability, and four solutions are unavailable. Recovery is expected to happen between June and December.