14 pharmacies with largest supply of COVID-19 therapeutics

Fourteen pharmacies nationwide had at least a thousand courses of COVID-19 therapeutics available for clinical care at the start of this week, according to HHS data.

Therapeutics include Merck's antiviral molnupiravir, Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid and AstraZeneca's monoclonal antibody treatment Evusheld. Medication volumes represent data as of Jan. 17 or Jan. 18, the most recent data available.

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 12.