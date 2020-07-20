10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Arkansas Children's (Little Rock) seeks a pharmacy director.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.



Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a pharmacy supervisor.



Legacy Community Health (Houston) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a pharmacy director.



Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy manager.

