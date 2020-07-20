10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Arkansas Children's (Little Rock) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.
- Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a pharmacy supervisor.
- Legacy Community Health (Houston) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Salem (Ore.) Health seeks a pharmacy director.
- Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy manager.
More articles on pharmacy:
NIH updates remdesivir treatment guidelines
J&J to start human trials for COVID-19 vaccine this week
CVS fined for understaffing, prescription errors in Oklahoma
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.