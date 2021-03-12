What claims from 150,000 Cigna members reveal about common diagnoses post-COVID-19

A new study from Cigna found headaches, migraines and chronic respiratory issues are some of the most common health diagnoses its members are reporting after recovering from COVID-19.

For its analysis, Cigna studied claims from 150,000 commercial members who were diagnosed with COVID-19 from April to June 2020. In addition to revealing the most common diagnoses among customers who had recovered from COVID-19, the data showed more than a third of those who reported new health conditions already had pre-existing conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Here are the five most common long-term, post-COVID-19 complications Cigna found:

1. Nervous system (headache/migraine, stroke and seizures)

2. Chronic respiratory conditions

3. Heart disease

4. Mental health disorders

5. Renal/urinary conditions

