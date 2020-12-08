The pandemic is making Americans more stressed about finances, Cigna survey finds

Individuals in the U.S. are growing more concerned with their finances as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, according to a new survey from Cigna.

From the survey, Cigna International Markets found consumers' confidence in their ability to meet financial commitments remains low. Americans said they think their financial stress is slightly worse than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cigna said.

"In the U.S., where cases have continued to increase over recent months, well-being across all categories measured — physical, social, family, finance and work — has continued to decrease slightly, while global well-being across all five categories has slowly rebounded, or in some areas, flattened," Cigna said.

View the full survey results here.

