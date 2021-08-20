Texas rejects CMS offer to extend Medicaid funding

Texas health officials refused an offer by CMS to continue Medicaid funding for providers, according to an Aug. 16 letter obtained by Politico Pulse.

In the letter to Dan Tsai, deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program services, Texas Medicaid director Stephanie Stephens said CMS' offer didn't provide enough clarity. Ms. Stephens asked CMS for more details on the agency's proposed funding extension.



Texas' rejection of the offer came after federal officials denied the state's request to create a new payment structure for safety-net providers, according to Politico Pulse. Federal officials offered to instead keep the state's current program intact for another year.