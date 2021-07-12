Some countries begin requiring travel health insurance for visitors

Some countries and cruise lines, including Costa Rica, Aruba and Royal Caribbean International, are requiring tourists and passengers to purchase travel health insurance that will cover quarantine, evacuation and medical expenses related to COVID-19.

"The cost for getting stuck somewhere is substantial," Theresa Winters, a travel agent, told ABC News affiliate WXYZ. "They're going to put you in a secluded part of the resort for two weeks. So they need to know that somebody's going to cover that."

Ms. Winters said the cost of travel health insurance is $30 to $60 per traveler.

Travelers are being advised to contact the U.S. State Department to learn what coverage requirements there are in countries they are planning to visit, the article said.