Rhode Island attorney general pushes back on payer-pitched rate increases

Rate increases proposed by a variety of Rhode Island payers are receiving pushback from state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

On Aug. 16, Mr. Neronha "raised concerns about affordability" regarding rates pitched by insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan, according to The Providence Journal.

The concerns primarily focus on individual market rates, which leaders fear could drive up the cost of healthcare in the state. Similar concerns over rate increases bubbled up in 2020.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan requested 3.1 percent and 8.5 percent increases to individual market rates. The two insurers, alongside Cigna, UnitedHealthcare and Tufts Health Plan, requested group market increases of between 2.9 percent and 17.5 percent, according to the attorney general.