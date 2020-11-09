Providence becomes joint venture partner of Anthem plan

Renton, Wash.-based Providence agreed to join Anthem Blue Cross' Vivity Health Plan as a joint venture partner, effective Nov. 1.

Under the joint venture agreement, Providence and Anthem will share equal ownership in the governance of Vivity. Vivity will offer members access to Providence's Southern California network of 746 primary care physicians, 2,800 specialists and nine hospitals.

The Providence addition marks Vivity's first expansion since its inception. Anthem Blue Cross and seven top health systems in Los Angeles and Orange County, including Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare Health System, launched the Vivity integrated health network in 2015.

