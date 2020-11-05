Premera BCBS of Alaska sends members premium credits

Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska said it will send its individual plan members premium credits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premera BCBS of Alaska will send $1.7 million in relief funds to its members, the insurer said Nov. 4. The credits will apply to members' November billing cycle.

The relief funds are in addition to the more than $166 million that Premera has spent in aid for its customers, healthcare providers and communities during the pandemic, the insurer said.

