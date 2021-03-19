Oscar Health exec joins board of e-cigarette company Juul

Oscar Health's chief policy and strategy officer joined the board of directors of e-cigarette company Juul Labs, according to Business Insider.

Juul Labs has faced investigations from the FDA and litigation claiming it targeted teenagers in its promotions for e-cigarettes.

Joel Klein, Oscar's policy and strategy chief, told Business Insider "I believe the company must continue to play a critical role in reducing the devastating harm caused by smoking. To accomplish that paramount goal, Juul Labs must, first and foremost, continue preventing underage use of its products."

Oscar did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

MDLive deal, telehealth: What Cigna's Evernorth COO envisions

CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

Aetna barred from seeking alleged hospital overpayments linked to Mednax billing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.