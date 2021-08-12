Medicare drug negotiations poised to drop Part D premiums up to 15% long-term

Washington, D.C., continues to navigate discussions about giving Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices, but analysts already foresee long-term savings for Part D premiums should it be approved.

The Kaiser Family Foundation projects that Part D beneficiaries are expected to see 9 percent savings come 2023, rising to 15 percent savings by 2029, according to an Aug. 12 report. Per capita savings are to the tune of $39 annually for a beneficiary in 2023 and $85 annually in 2029.

The report also anticipates a base annual beneficiary premium shift to $440 in 2023 and $560 in 2029.

Estimates are based on the most recent iteration of the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.