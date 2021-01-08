Illinois 1st state to expand public health insurance to undocumented seniors

Illinois is the first state where low-income, undocumented seniors can access public health insurance, according to Kaiser Health News.

Under a new program, low-income residents who are at least 65 years old and undocumented or green card holders for less than five years can get government health insurance coverage. Covered services include hospital and physician visits, as well as prescription drugs. Qualified residents must have an income that is at or below the federal poverty level, which is $12,670 for an individual.

Illinois was also the first state to cover children's healthcare services and organ transplants for immigrants without legal documentation, according to KHN. A handful of states and Washington, D.C., have implemented similar programs for children.

