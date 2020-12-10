Humana to offer own Primary Care First model in 48 states

Humana will offer its own version of CMS' Primary Care First model across 48 states and the District of Columbia, the insurer said Dec. 10.

Four things to know:

1. Humana said it is the only insurer to offer its own take on the model in most of the U.S. The model aims to decrease the amount of avoidable hospital visits and total cost of care through performance-based adjustments.

2. Humana will offer its model to in-network primary care groups who care for at least 125 Medicare Advantage members.

3. Every month, Humana will offer participating primary care groups a prospective capitated payment. It will be based on quality and outcomes-based measures.

4. Humana's model is scheduled to launch July 1, 2021.



More articles on payers:

3 Bon Secours hospitals out of Anthem's network after talks fail

Radiologists to Cigna: Revise hospital-based imaging policy to avoid harming pediatric patients

Sutter Health | Aetna names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.