Humana, Roche settle false claims lawsuit for $12.5M

Humana and Roche agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the companies of submitting false claims to Medicare.

Humana and Roche will pay $12.5 million to settle the claims, according to a Feb. 8 news release from law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp.



The settlement comes after a former employee of Roche Diagnostics accused the company and Humana of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act in a 2014 whistleblower lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that Roche forgave millions of dollars in debt from Humana in exchange for Humana buying Roche diabetes testing supplies.

The former employee will receive a 29 percent share of the settlement under the qui tam provision of the False Claims Act.

