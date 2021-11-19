Humana adds Albertsons pharmacies to Medicare Part D network

A Nov. 18 agreement between Humana and Albertsons Cos. adds Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Albertsons pharmacies among others to the payer's preferred cost-sharing network.

The move gives Medicare Part D members access to over 11,000 total locations through Humana's network. Albertsons Cos. locations will join the network Jan. 1.

“At Humana, we are continuously focused on improving consumer experience while helping our members achieve their best health,” said TJ Gibb, vice president and leader of Medicare prescription drug plans at Humana. “This significant expansion of our preferred cost-sharing retail pharmacy network not only helps many of our members save money on their prescription medications but also provides them with more convenient preferred pharmacy network locations throughout the country to choose from.”