Humana adds Albertsons pharmacies to Medicare Part D network

Nick Moran - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

A Nov. 18 agreement between Humana and Albertsons Cos. adds Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Albertsons pharmacies among others to the payer's preferred cost-sharing network.

The move gives Medicare Part D members access to over 11,000 total locations through Humana's network. Albertsons Cos. locations will join the network  Jan. 1. 

“At Humana, we are continuously focused on improving consumer experience while helping our members achieve their best health,” said TJ Gibb, vice president and leader of Medicare prescription drug plans at Humana. “This significant expansion of our preferred cost-sharing retail pharmacy network not only helps many of our members save money on their prescription medications but also provides them with more convenient preferred pharmacy network locations throughout the country to choose from.”

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars