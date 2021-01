How each state's ACA premium rate is changing in 2021

Premiums for insurance plans offered under the Affordable Care Act are poised to remain stable in 2021, according to ACASignups.net.

Premium rates increased steeply each year following the Affordable Care Act's enactment in 2010, until they stabilized in 2018. The approved rates for all 50 states in 2020 dropped by an average of 1.09 percent from 2019.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by how their ACA premium rate is changing in 2021:

Indiana: 10.5 percent increase



Kansas: 7.8 percent increase



Texas: 7.4 percent increase



Massachusetts: 7 percent increase



Louisiana: 6.9 percent increase



Nebraska: 5.4 percent increase



Alabama: 5.1 percent increase



Tennessee: 5 percent increase



Kentucky: 5 percent increase



Nevada: 4.9 percent increase



West Virginia: 4.8 percent increase



Georgia: 4.8 percent increase



Missouri: 4.7 percent increase



Rhode Island: 4.2 percent increase



New Jersey: 4.1 percent increase



North Carolina: 4 percent increase



Vermont: 3.5 percent increase



Arkansas: 3.1 percent increase



Florida: 3.1 percent increase



North Dakota: 3percent increase



Mississippi: 2.7 percent increase



South Dakota: 2.6 percent increase



Oregon: 2.1 percent increase



New York: 2.8 percent increase



Montana: 1.4 percent increase



Idaho: 1.2 percent increase



Michigan: 1.1 percent increase



Arizona: 1.1 percent increase



California: 0.5 percent increase



District of Columbia: 0.2 percent increase



Connecticut: no change



Oklahoma: 0.1 percent decrease



Iowa: 0.2 percent decrease



Ohio: 0.4 percent decrease



Delaware: 1 percent decrease



Utah: 1.2 percent decrease



Colorado: 1.4 percent decrease



South Carolina: 1.5 percent decrease



New Mexico: 1.5 percent decrease



Hawaii: 1.7 percent decrease



Illinois: 1.8 percent decrease



Minnesota: 1.9 decrease



Alaska: 2 percent decrease



Washington: 3.2 percent decrease



Pennsylvania: 3.3 percent decrease



Wisconsin: 5.2 percent decrease



Virginia: 7.2 percent decrease



Wyoming: 10 percent decrease



New Hampshire: 11.5 percent decrease



Maryland: 11.9 percent decrease



Maine: 13.1 percent percent decrease

