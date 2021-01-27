Oscar to run member engagement services for Health First's health plan

Health First Health Plans, the insurance arm of Rockledge, Fla.-based system Health First, signed a new administrative services agreement with an Oscar Health subsidiary, the organizations said Jan. 26.

Under the agreement, Oscar will provide Medicare Advantage and individual members with coverage through Health First Health Plans access to Oscar's member engagement platform, as well as provider and broker services. Health First Health Plans will oversee care management, network performance management, physician credentialing and other services for its members.

"This agreement with Health First Health Plans furthers Oscar's commitment to the Central Florida region and the communities we serve in the area," Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO of Oscar, said in a news release. "Our hope is that Oscar's technology platform will help the Health First Health Plans members get the most out of the plan they have come to know and love by making great care cost less."

Many of the services under the agreement will be available for Health First Health Plan members starting Jan. 1, 2022.

