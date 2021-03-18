House Democrats renew 'Medicare for All' push: 4 things to know

House Democrats introduced the "Medicare for All" Act of 2021 March 17, reviving efforts to establish a universal healthcare coverage program in the U.S.

Three things to know:



1. The legislation was introduced by Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell.



2. The bill has 109 co-sponsors who represent more than half of the House Democratic Caucus. Most Republican lawmakers don't support Medicare for All.



3. The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to millions losing health insurance that was linked to their jobs, "underscored" the need for a universal coverage system, Ms. Jayapal said.



4. President Joe Biden has opposed Medicare for All proposals. In an interview with The Washington Post, Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the bill "has no clear path" to passing, but could influence President Biden's proposals on lowering the Medicare eligibility age and introducing a public option.

