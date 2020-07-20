Henry Ford Health-owned insurer expands: 4 things to know

Health Alliance Plan, the health insurer owned by Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, will increase its benefit offerings in 2021 and 2022, according to MiBiz.

Four things to know:

1. Health Alliance Plan, commonly known as HAP, planned to launch only small employer plans when it entered the West Michigan market in 2021. However, Margaret Anderson, senior vice president and chief sales and marketing officer for HAP, told MiBiz that the insurer was able to build a care network faster than expected.

2. As a result, HAP is preparing to launch large group plans in four Michigan counties — Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana — Aug. 1. It's the same area that HAP entered in 2020 by partnering on a Medicare Advantage plan with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health that enrolled 1,700 members, according to MiBiz.

3. In 2022, HAP plans to broaden its large group commercial coverage offerings to seven counties in Southwest Michigan.

4. HAP has roughly 570,000 members in Michigan.

