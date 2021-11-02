Health insurance tying 33% of employees to their jobs, survey says

The thought of losing health coverage is holding back workers from quitting their jobs or starting their own businesses, a Policygenius survey published Oct. 26 found.

Nearly 33 percent of employees would be somewhat or very likely to quit their jobs in the near future if it wasn't for their employer-provided healthcare coverage, according to the study, which surveyed 1,401 adults. Among adults aged 18 to 34, the same figure swelled to 40 percent.

Over a quarter (26 percent) of respondents said that if health insurance wasn't a factor, they would start their own business. Among 18-to-34-year-olds, 37 percent said insurance was a major factor in dissuading entrepreneurship.

The survey also found a well of uncertainty surrounding knowledge of health insurance policy and public options. About 61 percent of respondents were unsure as to whether financial aid is available for ACA plans.