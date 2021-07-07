Health insurance startups hiring more physicians

Payer startups including Orange, Calif.-based Alignment Healthcare, Minneapolis-based Bright Health, Nashville, Tenn.-based Clover Health and Waltham, Mass.-based Devoted Health are increasingly employing physicians and offering healthcare services as part of their business models, according to Business Insider.

Though large payers like UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield have established their own retail clinics throughout the country, younger insurers are offering services virtually and operating almost entirely remote.

"It gives us the reliability of making sure we can bend that cost curve everywhere we go without having to go into each market with a bunch of bricks and mortar," Alignment CEO John Kao told the publication.

Alignment's own physicians, nurses and social workers care for 4,000 of its 83,000 members who can't easily access in-person care, while Clover Health is expanding its in-home healthcare business.