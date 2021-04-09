Half a million Amerians sign up for ACA marketplace coverage

More than 500,000 Americans signed up for ACA marketplace health insurance during the 2021 special enrollment period, according to a press release from CMS.

Between February 15 and March 31, enrollment increased among historically uninsured communities, including Black consumers and Americans near the poverty level, the statement read.

As of April 1, monthly premiums for ACA marketplace plans are expected to decrease by $50 per person and $85 per policy due to financial assistance available under the American Rescue Plan, according to CMS.

More articles on payers:

Bright Health acquires telehealth company Zipnosis

Cigna, Oscar expand co-branded health plans in California

BCBS of Minnesota's operating margin less than 1% in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.