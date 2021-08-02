Georgia could receive $500M from Medicaid overpayments

Georgia could recoup $500 million from state Medicaid insurers it overpaid in 2020 and 2021, the Albany Herald reported Aug. 1.

Though insurers Peach State, Amerigroup and CareSource are paid per member per month to provide care to Medicaid members, the companies continued to receive those payments from Medicaid despite a decline in patient visits, the Herald reported.

The return of $202 million from 2020 currently is awaiting approval by CMS, while another $300 million for 2021 is under negotiation. A portion of the money the state gets back likely will be paid to the federal government.

Georgia pays its Medicaid insurers $4 billion annually to provide care to low-income populations, according to the Herald.