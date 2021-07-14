Some cancer survivors experienced fewer financial burdens because of ACA, research shows

The Affordable Care Act has resulted in cancer survivors under 65 experiencing fewer financial burdens related to medical costs, researchers from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan found.

After analyzing data from 20,000 Americans, the researchers discovered that younger survivors were less likely to delay treatment due to cost and didn't struggle as much to pay for medications or dental care from 2014-18, the university reported July 13.

The researchers believe the ACA contributed to financial costs for younger cancer survivors falling to their lowest levels in 20 years.

In comparison, cancer survivors 65 and older did not experience a noticeable difference in healthcare affordability through the ACA, which is likely due to the fact that they were on Medicare, the article said.