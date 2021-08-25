Delta to charge unvaccinated employees extra $200 a month for health insurance

Delta Air Lines is increasing health insurance costs for its employees who aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CEO Ed Bastian said Aug. 25.

Starting Nov. 1, unvaccinated employees will have to pay an extra $200 a month in health insurance costs. Delta said the surcharge is "necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company."

The average cost for a COVID-19 hospital stay for the company has been $50,000. The airline said all of its employees who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 haven't been fully vaccinated.

"I know some of you may be taking a wait-and-see approach or waiting for full FDA approval. With this week's announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to get vaccinated is now," Mr. Bastian said. "We can be confident that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, and has undergone the same rigorous review for other approved medications to treat cancer and heart disease, as well as other vaccines."