DC, 9 states with the lowest yearly employee health insurance costs

The District of Columbia has some of the lowest annual health insurance costs for employees in the nation, according to a 2019 Commonwealth Fund report.

The Commonwealth report looked at health insurance plans across 40,000 private sector employers. It considered average employee premium contribution and deductibles in each state.

The District of Columbia and the nine states with the lowest costs are ranked below. Cost considers employees' annual average combined premium contribution and deductible for a family plan:

1. District of Columbia: $5,815

2. Wasington state: $5,951

3. Hawaii: $6,236

4. Michigan: $6,318

5. West Virginia: $6,326

6. New Mexico: $6,342

7. New York: $6,471

8. Alaska: $6,576

9. Indiana: $6,728

10. Utah: $6,777

