10 states with the highest health insurance costs for employees

Employees in Minnesota face some of the highest annual health insurance costs in the nation, according to a ranking from Yahoo Finance.

For its ranking, Yahoo Finance used data from the 2019 Commonwealth Fund report. The report looked at health insurance plans across 40,000 private sector employers. It considered average employee premium contribution and deductibles across each state.



Here are 10 states where employees' annual average combined premium contribution and deductible for a family plan is the highest:

1. Minnesota: $8,666

2. South Dakota: $8,621

3. New Hampshire: $8,530

4. Arizona: $8,364

5. New Jersey: $8,281

6. Virginia: $8,143

7. Nevada: $8,132

8. North Carolina: $8,091

9. Texas: $8,057



10. Tennessee: $7,966

More articles on payers:

Cigna leadership used covert tactics to 'blow up' $48B Anthem deal, lawsuit claims

UnitedHealthcare delays coding changes for lab tests

UnitedHealth has new chief legal officer: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.