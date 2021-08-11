CMS pulls Medicaid work rules in 3 more states

Health officials in Ohio, South Carolina and Utah received word from CMS on Aug. 10 that Medicaid work requirements would be revoked in their states, according to Politico Pulse.

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure notified the states that the federal government pulled its approval for the rules, which require Medicaid enrollees to work or volunteer to receive coverage.



Part of Democrats' health policy strategy has been overturning approvals of the rules, which were greenlighted under former President Donald Trump and supported by Republicans.



The change follows similar decisions in Arkansas, New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin.