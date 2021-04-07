Cigna offering members $500 to switch psoriasis drugs: 4 things to know

Cigna is offering members who use certain psoriasis drugs $500 to switch to a different brand, according to the American Journal of Managed Care.

Four things to know:



1. Some members who have plans operated by Cigna Pharmacy saw Novartis' Cosentyx (generic name secukinumab) moved to a higher-priced tier for non-preferred prescriptions, according to AJMC.

2. A dermatologist showed AJMC a letter indicating Cigna may start to offer members an incentive to switch from Cosentyx to Eli Lilly's Taltz (generic name ixekizumab). Both drugs are used to treat psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

3. According to the letter, patients could receive the $500 debit card if they fill the first prescription before Aug. 31 and the second before Dec. 31.

4. In a statement to AJMC, Cigna said its members were "offered several alternative medications that are equally effective and more affordable. In rare occasions when a patient is not able to use the preferred option, we recommend that our clients offer an efficient review process to assist those patients in obtaining a non-formulary medication in these instances."

