Centene to reduce workforce by 3,000

Centene is restructuring its organization, a change that will eliminate thousands of jobs, CEO Michael Neidorff told investors during a Feb. 9 call.

The restructuring will reduce Centene's workforce by 3,000 employees. The health insurer will also eliminate 1,500 open positions. In total, the changes will affect about 6 percent of Centene's workforce.

The job cuts will affect areas where Centene has "significant overlap" from acquisitions, as well as where there are "opportunities to leverage our size and scale for increased efficiency," Mr. Neidorff said.

The announcement was part of the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Centene ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with a $12 million loss.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth Group names Andrew Witty CEO

New UnitedHealthcare policies change coverage for lab tests, specialty drugs. Hospitals want CMS to review them

Banner, Aetna strike long-term agreement for joint venture

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.