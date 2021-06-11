Centene to award grants to providers with highest vaccination rates

Centene announced it will award $5,000 grants to 100 providers with the highest vaccination rates. The company will also launch a new public service announcement focused on the importance of getting vaccinated, according to a June 8 news release.

"Uncertainty around the COVID-19 vaccine could lead some people to avoid or delay receiving the shot," Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said in the statement. "We continue to be concerned that this could have significant consequences for their health and the health of their families."

Mr. Neidorff went on to say he hoped the two initiatives would reduce vaccine hesitancy among members.

Previous efforts from the company have included providing assistance to members in scheduling vaccine appointments and arranging transportation.