Centene reevaluating international fronts as US market grows

Centene is considering divesting "strategic alternatives" for "non-core assets," including its international ventures, in an effort to streamline its business portfolio, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

The payer's international reach includes the United Kingdom and Spain, with over $2 billion in annual revenue between health plans and hospitals it owns, according to its Dec. 10 Investor Day presentation. The portion is a fraction of its estimated $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion in anticipated revenue for 2021.

The divestment news comes as Centene looks to bolster its business in the United States.

As 2021 comes to a close, Centene looks to finalize its acquisition of Phoenix-based behavioral health provider Magellan Health. The payer also anticipates up to $137.9 billion in revenue for 2022.