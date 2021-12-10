Centene outlines 2022 guidance, enrollment snapshot on Investor Day

Centene hosted its annual Investor Day Dec. 10, which provided insight into its current business standing and outlined goals for growth.

Six things to know:

1. The payer issued its 2022 financial guidance, which includes an anticipated $135.9 billion to $137.9 billion in revenue and a health benefits ratio of 87.6 percent to 88.2 percent, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

2. The figures represent at least 8.5 percent revenue growth over Centene's updated 2021 outlook. The company anticipates revenue this year falls between $125.2 billion and $126.4 billion.

3. Centene also estimates that 2021's health benefits ratio will sit between 87.6 percent and 88 percent, in line with estimates for 2022.

4. The payer issued lofty expectations for 2024, aiming for $7.50 to $7.75 in adjusted diluted earnings per share. The goal would represent 50 percent growth from 2021's full-year guidance and a lap from Centene's 2022 guidance of $5.30 to $5.50 in adjusted diluted earnings per share.

5. Through October and November, Centene reported a dip in COVID-19-related costs and a plateau in other costs.

6. Centene shared that 80 percent of its 14.8 million Medicaid members are in value-based agreements, with the number rising to 92 percent for its Medicare members.