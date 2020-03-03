CareFirst BCBS to cover cost-sharing for insulin

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield will waive any out-of-pocket costs for eligible members needing insulin and diabetic medical supplies before their deductible is met.

The rising cost of insulin has created affordability and access challenges for diabetics. CareFirst estimates in 2019, members in its fully insured plans paid $6 million in out-of-pocket costs for insulin, with prices averaging $119 per fill.



Under the change, preferred brand insulin, glucometer test strips and insulin syringes will be provided to eligible fully insured members without cost-sharing. The change will take effect in 2021 for members of fully insured plans, but not plans that large employers self-fund for their employees. CareFirst said it will provide its self-insured plans an option to waive the cost of insulin.



CareFirst President and CEO Brian Pieninck said in a press release, "While we have taken this step to ensure our members have access to insulin and diabetic supplies, we urge policymakers to join us in taking action to lower the price of prescription drugs so that members will have access to the medication and services they need."

