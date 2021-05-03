Blue Shield of California CEO gives insight into insurer's vaccine distribution: 5 things to know

In March, California handed control of the state's vaccine rollout to insurer Blue Shield. The deal, worth up to $15 million in reimbursements, was met with criticism. Blue Shield CEO Paul Markovich discussed the status of the company's vaccine involvement with The Mercury News.

Five things to know:

According to Mr. Markovich, Blue Shield assisted in the distribution of the vaccine when the federal government could not. Mr. Markovich said 58 percent of residents of California now have at least one vaccine dose. California currently ranks 10th among the 50 states for vaccinations Vaccinations in targeted equity communities increased from 15 to 25 percent, but have since fallen to 20 to 21 percent. Regarding the overall decrease in the state's demand for the vaccine while supply is still high, Mr. Markovich said Blue Shield is "microtargeting" communities where doses can be used through the use of alternative digital strategies.

