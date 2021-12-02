Biden announces payers must reimburse over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

As part of a larger plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this winter, President Joe Biden announced that private insurers must begin to cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

The rule, which is set to be finalized and implemented in 2022, would force payers to cover at-home tests as they would cover those done by pharmacies or laboratories, according to NPR.

"We think this is the right policy," Natalie Quillian, deputy White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told NPR. "We also think it's the most economical policy, because the cost of an individual getting COVID and going to the hospital and seeking those bills is much higher than the cost of any rapid home test."

President Biden is also providing rural clinics and health centers with 25 million tests for those who don't have private insurance.