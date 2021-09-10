Biden administration raises 'bar of scrutiny' for payer mergers, trusts, analysts say

Analysts say President Joe Biden's early approaches to big tech companies and economic competition mean increased scrutiny for insurers looking to make big business moves.

The Federal Trade Commission is approaching merger proposals that may have been benign in the past with increased review under the Biden administration, according to the Morning Consult.

"This administration is going to take a stronger approach to any antitrust enforcement than we've previously seen," said Alexis Gilman, antitrust lawyer at Crowell & Moring. "The bar of scrutiny does seem to have been raised."

While hospital moves are primarily the administration's focus, the payer-provider overlap — initiatives that bring healthcare services to payers and vice versa — are also receiving increased scrutiny.

However, analysts are still unsure as to whether President Biden will be able to effectively regulate moves, as some argue the payer-provider line is already starting to blur, according to the Morning Consult.