BCBS to pay federal health members to get vaccinated

Blue Cross and Blue Shield will pay members of its Federal Employee Program to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting June 11.

The incentive program is intended to help fulfill President Joe Biden's goal of having at least 70 percent of the U.S. adult population vaccinated by July 4, according to a June 8 news release.

Eligible members will receive $50 in the form of medical expense funds once they provide verification of their vaccinations.

The BCBS FEP program is the first Federal Employees Health Benefit program to offer a vaccination incentive to its members, the statement said.