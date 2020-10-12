BCBS of Texas issues premium credits

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is providing about $104 million in premium credits to members with fully insured employer coverage, the insurer said Oct. 7.

In addition to the premium credits to members with employer-based coverage, BCBSTX also issued about $250 million in rebates to individuals and small groups this fall. The rebates were issued because of the medical loss ratio protection under the ACA. That rule limits how much insurers can spend on their business operations as opposed to medical costs.

To date, BCBSTX's parent company, Health Care Service Corp., has provided $930 million in relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

